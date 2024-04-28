[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Private firms in the city will be working in ------- with local universities to provide scholarships for students who cannot afford college tuition.

(A) allowance

(B) promotion

(C) cooperation

(D) advocacy

해석

대학 등록금을 낼 여유가 없는 학생들을 위해 장학금을 제공하고자 그 도시의 사기업들은 지역 대학들과 협력할 것이다.

해설

명사 관련 어구 채우기 문제

‘장학금을 제공하고자 그 도시의 사기업들은 지역 대학들과 협력할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 in과 뒤의 with와 함께 쓰여 ’~와 협력하여’라는 의미의 어구 in cooperation with를 완성하는 (C) cooperation이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) allowance는 ‘비용, 수당’, (B) promotion은 ‘승진, 진급’, (D) advocacy는 ‘지지, 옹호’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

private firm 사기업 scholarship 장학금 afford ~할 여유가 되다 tuition 등록금, 수업료

2. ------- who plan to apply for the HRD head position must face an interview panel consisting of a board member and the company's senior managers.

(A) Those

(B) Such

(C) That

(D) Each

해석

인사부장 직책에 지원할 계획인 사람들은 임원 및 회사 고위 간부들로 구성된 면접 위원단과 대면해야 한다.

해설

those 채우기 문제

문장에 주어 자리가 비어 있고, 빈칸 뒤에 관계절(who plan to apply for the HRD head position)이 나오므로, 관계절의 수식을 받아 ‘~한 사람들’이라는 의미로 사용되는 지시대명사 (A) Those가 정답이다. (B) Such와 (D) Each는 대명사로 쓰일 경우 각각 ‘그러한 사람, ~와 같은 것’과 ‘각자, 각기’ 라는 의미가 되어 어색한 문맥이 된다. (C) That은 사람 명사를 대신하여 쓰일 수 없다.

어휘

apply for ~에 지원하다 HRD 인사과(human resources department)

face 대면하다, 마주하다 panel 위원단, 심사원단 senior manager 고위 간부

3. The speaker discussed the most important ------- of an advertisement and how its design can make it stand out from other ads.

(A) clauses

(B) elements

(C) portions

(D) accounts

해석

그 연설자는 광고에서 가장 중요한 구성 요소와 그것의 디자인이 다른 광고들로부터 그 광고를 어떻게 두드러지게 하는지에 관하여 논의했다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 연설자는 광고에서 가장 중요한 구성 요소에 관하여 논의했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘구성 요소’의 뜻을 지닌 명사 (B) elements가 정답이다. 참고로 (A)의 clause는 ‘조항, 조목’, (C)의 portion은 ‘부분, 일부’, (D)의 account는 ‘계산, 셈’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

speaker 연설자 advertisement 광고 stand out 두드러지다, 눈에 띄다

정답

(C) / (A) / (B)

