[From the Scene] KG Mobility poised to take next leap

PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province -- A group of workers gathered to check a computerized system at KG Mobility’s Pyeongtaek plant in Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday afternoon. While most workers were taking their 10-minute break, they came together to try to improve the workflow. That passion played a crucial role in the company logging its first profitable year in 2023 for the first time in 16 years, according to the Korean automaker’s head of production.

“I think (our turnaround) last year showed how important it is to have the right mindset,” said Park Jang-ho, head of production at KG Mobility, in a media roundtable held at the automaker’s Pyeongtaek plant.

“I always tell our production line workers that we are greeting our customers through our cars. We have to keep that in mind and do our best to make the best products.”

Established in 1979, the Pyeongtaek plant has lived through the ups and downs of Ssangyong Motor, which later turned to KG Mobility after KG Group’s takeover in November 2022. The manufacturing facility, which covers about 860,000 square meters with over 4,000 employees, is poised to open a new chapter as the automaker looks to expand its presence in the global market.

KG Mobility has kept its presence known in the land of Hyundai and Kia with its iconic sports utility vehicles. To better cope with fluctuating demand for different models, the automaker recently renewed its manufacturing lines at the Pyeongtaek plant through a 50 billion-won investment.

For the renovation that took about two months from October last year, the dark horse in SUVs combined two of its three assembly lines to make one assembly line that can manufacture vehicles in both monocoque and body-on-frame styles.

KG Mobility highlighted that the upgraded multimodal production capabilities gave the automaker more flexibility in terms of meeting customer needs. In fact, the vehicles being assembled in line were different models such as the Rexton, the Rexton Sports&Khan, the Musso and even the Torres EVX, an all-electric model of the brand’s popular SUV Torres, which was in the same assembly line.