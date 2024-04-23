Music festivals gear up for summer season

Music festivals are gearing up for the summer season with artists of various genres from around the world set to ignite the summer in Korea, transcending borders and bringing diverse musical experiences.

The Seoul Jazz Festival 2024, celebrating its 16th edition this year, will herald festival season on the summer's cusp, from May 31 to June 2.

On the festival's opening day, the band Day6 and singer-songwriter and rapper Kik5o will take to the stage along with American singer-songwriter Lauv. On June 1, unique vocalist Wonstein and jazz pianist Jimindorothy will perform, to be followed by singer-songwriter Ha Hyun-sang on June 2.

Lauv is one of the artists being spotlighted at this year’s Seoul Jazz Festival, presenting distinct performances on the festival's first and final days. Foreign artists including Gipsy Kings, Caravan Palace, Jungle, Laufey and Cory Wong will be performing in Korea for the first time.

Performances by leading Korean jazz artists, including the Yun Seok-cheol Trio, violinist Danny Koo's collaboration with the jazz pianist Cho Yoonsung Trio, pop-jazz singer-songwriter Lee Jin-ah, jazz vocalist Kim Yu-jin and saxophonist and producer Jason Lee will capture the ears of festivalgoers.

The Peak Festival, which has been held annually at Nanji Hangang Park since 2022, is to take place June 1 and 2.

Various leading artists in the Korean band scene, including Nell, Crying Nut, FT Island, CN Blue, Soran, Glen Check and Monni, will grace the stage. Emerging artists such as Meaningful Stone, Onewe and Dasutt will also appear.

Kim Yun A, vocalist of the acclaimed co-ed band Jaurim, and Kang Hyung-ho, a member of the crossover group Forestella who also performs solo under the name Pitta, will also take the stage.

Additional lineup details will be announced later through the festival's official social media channels.

Fans of EDM should mark their calendars for Ultra Korea 2024 at Paradise City on Yeongjongdo in Incheon, from June 7-9.

Ultra Music Festival, having originated in the United States in 1999, marks its 10th anniversary since landing in Korea under the name Ultra Korea. Paradise City will host Ultra Korea for the next three years.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy performances from global top-tier artists in electronic music, including Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Artbat, Deadmau5, Knock2, RL Grime, Seven Lions, Slander, Testpilot, W&W and more who have made significant contributions to the global music scene.

Special packages, including a hotel stay at Paradise City, will go on sale at the end of April, allowing revelers to enjoy both the festival and facilities.