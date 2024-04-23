[Today’s K-pop] Ateez confirms US tour details

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez announced plans for its North American tour Tuesday via agency KQ Entertainment. The band will resume the American leg of tour “Towards the Light: Will to Power” that began with a concert in Seoul in January, starting with a live show in Tacoma, US on July 14. It will then visit nine cities in the US and Canada, including: Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York and Toronto. The eight-member act hinted at visiting the region, telling the audience that it will be back in the US this summer on the stage at its Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival debut. Meanwhile, it will drop 10th EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” on May 31. It comes about six months since the second LP, “The World Ep Fin: Will,” that debuted atop the Billboard 200 and notched the No. 2 spot on UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100. Kiss of Life to hold 1st fan concert in Seoul

(Credit: S2 Entertainment) (Credit: S2 Entertainment)

Girl group Kiss of Life will host its first fan concert in Seoul on May 18, announced agency S2 Entertainment on Tuesday. The two-hour long live event dubbed “Key of Factory” will highlight its strength in both performances and singing capabilities and will include an exclusive repertoire, the management company added. The four-member group held fan meetups in Tokyo and Thailand in February and March, respectively. It wrapped up promoting first single album “Midas Touch” last week. The album hit Billboard 200 at No. 165 and became the first entry on the main albums chart for the group that is barely a year old. Titular track from the album climbed up to No. 36 on Melon’s Top 100 chart in Korea. Boynextdoor tops Oricon chart with 2nd EP

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boynextdoor’s second EP became a chart-topper on Oricon’s weekly album ranking, said agency KOZ Entertainment on Tuesday, citing the latest Japanese chart. EP “How?” headed straight to the top of its daily album ranking and topped iTunes top albums chart in five regions. The mini album sold over 530,000 copies in the first week, a record for the rookie band. Its previous EP, “Why…,” was No. 3 on the weekly tally and made Billboard 200 at No. 162, only 112 days after debut. In the meantime, a pop-up store opened in Seoul last week to mark the release of the second EP. The store, inspired by the lead single, “Earth, Wind & Fire,” is the group's first offline event and will run until April 28. SHINee’s Onew adds dates to solo fan meetup

(Credit: Griffin Entertainment) (Credit: Griffin Entertainment)