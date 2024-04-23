Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) guides his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis (left), to a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and Romania agreed to seek bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, particularly with the defense industry and nuclear energy in focus, during a summit held in Seoul on Tuesday.

"I hope (Iohannis's visit to Korea) this year could help our discussion related to military equipment and nuclear energy bear fruit," President Yoon Suk Yeol said in the welcoming remarks of the summit.

"Today, we can take our bilateral strategic partnership to the next level. (Seoul) places a high value on the strategic partnership we have fostered in the past 15 years, and the partnership has laid a firm groundwork for putting the bilateral cooperations into action," Yoon said.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis described the two countries' cooperation in military equipment and green energy as being "realistic and practical." The Romanian leader is currently on a four-day official visit to South Korea.

Iohannis was the first Romanian president to hold a summit with a South Korean President in 16 years. He also became the third Romanian President to have held talks with his South Korean counterpart, after Ion Iliescu and Traian Basescu.

During the summit, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral dialogue on defense-related issues, according to the joint statement. Defense Minister Shin Won-shik and his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar attended the signing ceremony after the summit.

They agreed to increase their cooperation in the defense industry through joint production of military equipment and defense technology cooperation, but officials did not elaborate on the details.

Both sides will also cooperate in the fields of military education, training and military medicine, according to the statement.

According to the presidential office, the Romanian government is "in talks" with South Korea over importing South Korean military equipment, in a follow-up action after Romania signed a deal in November to purchase a portable surface-to-air missile defense system produced by South Korean company LIG Nex1.