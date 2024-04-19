Yoon, Romanian president to hold summit in S. Korea next week

Most Popular
Yoon, Romanian president to hold summit in S. Korea next weekBy Yonhap
Published : April 19, 2024 - 20:01
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will visit South Korea next week to hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss cooperation in arms and nuclear energy, among other sectors, Yoon's office said Friday.
Iohannis will pay an official visit to South Korea from Monday to Thursday, during which the leaders will meet to discuss areas of "strategic cooperation" between the two countries, the presidential office said.
The two held talks last July on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania and discussed expanding cooperation beyond autos and steel to nuclear power, infrastructure development and defense.
They also discussed developments on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine. (Yonhap)
