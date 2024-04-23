LG CNS wins Google Cloud partner awards for second year

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Humor in Korea: Navigating the line between what's funny and not
-
2
Yoon seeks rebound, taps 5-term lawmaker as chief of staff
-
3
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks
-
4
[Herald Interview] Why Toss invited hackers to penetrate its system
-
5
[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependent
-
6
S. Korean envoys convene to navigate strategy amid Middle East tensions
-
7
North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles into sea: JCS
-
8
Samsung, SK hynix investors dump shares on Nvidia crash
-
9
Suspect in murder of girlfriend's mugshot, name made public
-
10
S. Korea, US to initiate early defense cost-sharing talks this week
LG CNS wins Google Cloud partner awards for second yearBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : April 23, 2024 - 15:30
South Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS said Tuesday it has been named as the services partner of the year for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Google Cloud Partner Awards.
The annual awards recognize the standout performance of both global and regional companies across 14 categories, including services, sales, technology and industry solutions.
The service partner award is given to a company that provides differentiated services and supports the success of the customer's business through conversion to Google Cloud optimized for the customer's business needs.
The Korean IT solutions provider was recognized for leading customers’ digital transformation innovation and application modernization by applying Google Cloud’s core services such as its cloud and data platform last year.
It also supported a local company in building its own large language model on Google Cloud, significantly reducing its trial and error in artificial intelligence model training and allowing it to operate global services stably.
Additionally, LG CNS participated as a service partner in migrating the existing database of a global company based in Singapore to Google Cloud. It has strengthened its capabilities by acquiring certifications in machine learning, data analysis, and cloud conversion as well.
“We’ve achieved meaningful results in cloud-related services, as well as the generative AI business,” said Kim Tae-hoon, the company’s cloud business head. “We’ll work closely with Google Cloud to provide differentiated value to customers.”
More from Headlines
-
Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy
-
[Exclusive] Korean military to ban iPhones over security issues
-
North Korea holds drills simulating nuclear counterattack against enemy