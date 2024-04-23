LG CNS wins Google Cloud partner awards for second year

LG CNS employees celebrate the company's winning the Services Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Google Cloud Partner Awards. (LG CNS)

South Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS said Tuesday it has been named as the services partner of the year for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Google Cloud Partner Awards.

The annual awards recognize the standout performance of both global and regional companies across 14 categories, including services, sales, technology and industry solutions.

The service partner award is given to a company that provides differentiated services and supports the success of the customer's business through conversion to Google Cloud optimized for the customer's business needs.

The Korean IT solutions provider was recognized for leading customers’ digital transformation innovation and application modernization by applying Google Cloud’s core services such as its cloud and data platform last year.

It also supported a local company in building its own large language model on Google Cloud, significantly reducing its trial and error in artificial intelligence model training and allowing it to operate global services stably.

Additionally, LG CNS participated as a service partner in migrating the existing database of a global company based in Singapore to Google Cloud. It has strengthened its capabilities by acquiring certifications in machine learning, data analysis, and cloud conversion as well.

“We’ve achieved meaningful results in cloud-related services, as well as the generative AI business,” said Kim Tae-hoon, the company’s cloud business head. “We’ll work closely with Google Cloud to provide differentiated value to customers.”