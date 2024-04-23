Government to launch medical reform committee despite doctors’ resistance

The presidential office on Tuesday urged the medical community to join the special presidential committee on medical reform set to launch Thursday, despite resistance from the medical community amid a protracted stalemate that shows no sign of yielding.

“Now is the time for the medical circle to respond (to the government) and take action, as the government has decided that it will not be bound by numbers (for the quota),” Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy, told reporters, citing last week’s announcement that would allow for flexibility in the enrollment quota for next year.

Jang stressed that the medical community should not “turn a deaf ear to the voices of the people and patients” and repeatedly asked to review the expansion plan from the outset.

“The only way to serve the nation and save (the country’s health care system) for junior doctors and medical students engaging in collective action is to return (and end the walkout) as soon as possible,” Jang noted, expressing regret over the medical sector’s decision.

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made a similar plea during Tuesday’s government response meeting, asking doctors to engage in talks via the committee so that “constructive discussions can take place.”

The government, however, has received a lukewarm response from the medical community. Medical professors are preparing to leave their hospitals and are reducing working hours in a move seen to pressure the government to backtrack on its medical reforms.

In a show of protest, pediatric nephrology professors at the children's hospital of Seoul National University Hospital recently informed patients that they would only treat them until Aug. 31, according to reports citing health authorities. They added that they would help send patients to other physicians.

Pediatric nephrology specializes in the diagnosis and management of children weighing below 35 kilograms with chronic kidney-related disorders. Despite high demand for such care, the country lacks such specialists due to low associated medical fees. Only a handful of hospitals offer pediatric dialysis services here, and Seoul National University Hospital is the only medical institution with a pediatric dialysis unit.

“Our desired resignation date is Aug. 31 due to reasons stated in the notice posted throughout the hospital. ... (We) are deeply sorry that we are not able to stand by your side,” reads the notice posted by professors Kang Hee-Gyung and Ahn Yo-han, the only pediatric nephrology professors at SNUH.

The emergency committee of medical professors at Seoul National University and SNUH was set to hold a general meeting later in the day to discuss suspending outpatient treatment and surgeries once a week.

The emergency committee of medical professors will also hold an online meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the same matter, including when to begin.