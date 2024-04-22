HD Hyundai Infracore zeroes in on European market

HD Hyundai Infracore, a construction equipment maker under Korean shipbuilding conglomerate HD Hyundai, will unveil its new fuel-cell electric wheel loader named the DL250-FCEV for the first time at the Intermat in France later this week, the company said Monday.

The Intermat, one of the three biggest global construction machinery exhibitions along with the Conexpo in the US and Bauma in Germany, will take place at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center Wednesday to Saturday. The construction trade show is returning for the first time in six years as the previous event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Setting its eyes on wooing European customers, HD Hyundai Infracore said it will set up a 2,000-square-meter exhibition booth to display its next-generation equipment and state-of-the-art technologies.

As for the DL250-FCEV, the company highlighted that it can run on both hydrogen fuel cells and electric battery packs so that it reduces carbon emissions significantly.

HD Hyundai Infracore’s autonomous solution named Concept-X 2.0 will be making its European debut at the upcoming exhibition to offer a glimpse of what the future of construction will look like. The company will showcase how the cabinless DX225-CX crawler excavator and DD100-CX dozer carry out projects autonomously at construction sites.

HD Hyundai Infracore will also display a new range of compact equipment, including a full lineup of one- to 10-ton excavators, compact track loaders, bulldozers and others to provide various options for European customers.

According to British construction equipment analysis Off-Highway Research, mini excavators were the most sold construction machinery in the European market last year, with over 90,000 units being sold there.

“This event will be a chance to introduce Develon’s next-generation technologies and products to target the European market,” said an official at HD Hyundai Infracore.

“We will improve customer satisfaction by offering innovative solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers.”