Restaurant boycotts doctors on medical strike

A Seoul-based restaurant recently posted a notice on its Instagram page that it will not serve anyone taking part in the nationwide medical strike, which has been continuing since the mass walkout by the country's trainee doctors in February.

The owners of the Italian restaurant based in Mapo-gu, one recommended in the Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2024, said they will refuse service for the doctors on strike from "firm personal beliefs."

"For the time being, we will not serve those taking part in the medical strike. ... We will bear whatever disadvantages that will occur from now on," the restaurant said in its Instagram notice, thanking.

The post has gotten a little over likes and around 600 comments as of Monday, many of them negative. It was also bombarded with malicious comments on the Naver review page, most of which have been taken down by the filter service.