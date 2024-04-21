[Test Drive] Honda’s hybrid tech mixes best of engine, motor

Honda has long been known for its top-level hybrid technology in the global auto sector.

As hybrid vehicles take the spotlight with the electric vehicle market having entered a slump, the Japanese automaker is looking to make the most of the opportunity in Korea.

The Korea Herald had a chance to drive the Honda CR-V Hybrid 4WD Touring and Honda Accord Hybrid Touring. Each ride covered about 57 kilometers, taking place in southern Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday.

Before the test ride began, Honda presented its fourth-generation hybrid technology that enables the vehicle to offer a seamless transition between EV drive mode, hybrid drive mode and engine drive mode, emphasizing the brand’s intelligent Multi-Mode Drive, or i-MMD, system determines how to use fuel and electrical energy in the most efficient way.

“The point that differentiates us from other automakers is that the response (between the three drive modes) is very quick,” said Yasuhiro Motohashi, power unit development leader at Honda’s automobile development center.

“We are developing more advanced-than-ever hybrid systems because people want this in markets where there are not enough (charging infrastructure) or the price range is not desirable. We think that doing well with hybrid vehicles now is laying a solid foundation for the EV direction we are pursuing in the end.”