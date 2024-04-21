NCT Dream's Renjun to take hiatus due to anxiety

Renjun from NCT Dream is suspending his activities.

The agency, SM Entertainment, announced through the global fandom live platform Weverse on Saturday that Renjun will take a hiatus due to health issues.

"Renjun recently visited the hospital due to poor physical condition and symptoms of anxiety, and received medical advice that sufficient stability and rest are necessary," said the agency.

Renjun was absent from the scheduled fan signing event on Saturday. Only six members -- Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, Haechan and Chenle -- will appear at the group's stand-alone concert, "The Dream Show 3: Dream()scape," which will be held from May 2 to 4.

Earlier, on April 7, Renjun expressed his distress through the fan community application Bubble by sharing a message he received from a stranger. The message contained abusive remarks about the attitude and skills of idol stars along with the statement, "Idols have it too easy."

Renjun then criticized the person who sent the message saying, "Instead of hiding like a rat and typing, if you have something to say, talk face to face with a lawyer present. Idols are human too. They feel the strain! Have you ever lived through our packed schedules before making such judgments?”

The stalker fan texted Renjun on his phone, and it is unknown how he or she obtained Renjun’s phone number. Renjun has expressed anger about "sasaeng" fans before — industry slang referring to fans who invade an artist's private life — while doing a live broadcast with NCT Dream members in January 2020.

Renjun, who debuted in 2016, is the vocalist of the group. NCT Dream released their new album "Dream()Scape" on March 25th, and they are planning to continue their activities this year. The group will take the stage for Japan's largest music festival, "Summer Sonic 2024," held at the Zozo Marine Stadium and the Makuhari Messe Osaka.