Foreign Ministry denounces heightening tensions in Middle East

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The Foreign Ministry expressed concerns Saturday over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, calling on all stakeholders to refrain from actions that could worsen the crisis.

The ministry also said it condemns actions that led to recent explosions in Iran.

"We strongly denounce any move that escalates regional tension, including the explosion that occurred in Iran on Friday," it said in a released statement.

The statement comes after Israel reportedly staged attacks against Iran this week in retaliation for Iran's launch of some 300 missiles and drones against Israel earlier this month.

The ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East with "deep concerns" and urged all stakeholders to make the utmost efforts to refrain from further aggravating the situation.