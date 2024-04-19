Home

Seoul Outdoor Library reopens with expansion to Cheonggyecheon

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : April 19, 2024 - 18:16

People read books at an outdoor library, which opened along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) People read books at an outdoor library, which opened along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Outdoor Library, an annual open-air event launched by the city library, has reopened on Thursdays after a winter break.

This year, Cheonggyecheon in central Seoul has been added, joining Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza in offering outdoor reading experiences.

The "Read at Seoul Plaza" event in front of City Hall will operate four times a week from Thursday to Sunday, while the "Gwanghwamun Book Yard" at Gwanghwamun Plaza will open three times a week from Friday to Sunday.

This year, two outdoor libraries will continue without a summer break until November unlike last year when it had a brief hiatus during the summer months. Instead, the operating hours will be adjusted to evening hours, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The open-air library at Cheonggyecheon will run on Fridays and Saturdays from April to June and from September to October.

The opening weekend, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will feature a variety of welcoming programs for visitors returning to the outdoor library.

At Seoul Plaza, there will be a modern dance performance by Modern Table and choreographer-dancer Kim Jae-deok on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a classical concert on Sunday at 2 p.m.

At Gwanghwamun Plaza, a spring pop-up concert featuring singer George, singer-songwriter Jo Eunsae and ANN DJ will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Detailed information about weekly programs can be found on the Seoul Outdoor Library's official website and the Instagram accounts for each venue.

