S-Oil donates W560m to support firefighters

From left, KNCSW President Kim Soung-yee, NFA Commissioner Nam Hwa-yeong and S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi pose for a photo after a donation ceremony at S-Oil's headquarters in Seoul, Friday. (S-Oil)

S-Oil, one of major refineries in South Korea, made a donation of 560 million won ($405,000) on Friday to the Korea National Council On Social Welfare to support its ongoing program assisting firefighters and their families, the company said.

The KNCSW, a charity organization under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, will allocate the fund to the Heroic Firefighter Protection program. The program covers the medical expenses of injured firefighters, provides scholarships for the children of firefighters who passed away in the line of duty and recognizes the contributions of current firefighters through awards.

"S-Oil will always remember and honor the sacrifice and bravery shown by firefighters serving our society,” said S-Oil CEO Al-Hejazi. “We're committed to continuing our support for the charity program to benefit firefighters who safeguard citizens in various disasters despite challenging working conditions.”

The donation was presented during a ceremony held at S-Oil's headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Friday, with the attendance of S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi, National Fire Agency Commissioner Nam Hwa-yeong and KNCSW President Kim Soung-yee.

As part of the ceremony, Al-Hejazi was also honored with the title of "honorary firefighter."

S-Oil has donated over 10 billion won since 2006, when it first established the partnership with the NFA, benefiting more than 3,000 firefighters and their families. In recognition of its contribution, S-Oil received an award from state-run broadcaster KBS earlier this month.