Polestar 4 to make Korean debut in June

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar will launch the Polestar 4, an all-electric coupe-style sports utility vehicle, in June, the carmaker’s Korean office said Friday.

“The Polestar 4 is an all-around premium EV that has an outstanding commercial value in many aspects ranging from design, performance, sustainability, safety, spaciousness and (advanced driver assistance system),” said Ham Jong-sung, managing director of Polestar Korea.

“We are working on various preparatory measures such as certification, and we will do our best to launch (the vehicle) in June and deliver it to (customers) in October.”

The Polestar 4 will be the Swedish EV maker’s second model to be released in the Korean market.

The electric SUV had its global premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023 and went on sale in Europe and Australia in January this year.

The vehicle is built on the brand’s EV-dedicated platform named Sustainable Experience Architecture, or SEA. With a length of 4,839 millimeters, width of 2,139 mm, height of 1,544 mm and a wheelbase of 2,999 mm, the car is categorized as a D-segment vehicle.

One of the eye-catching features of the Polestar 4 is that it has no rear window, which the carmaker says allows it to provide more space in the second row. Polestar also emphasized its slick coupe silhouette.

Polestar Korea underscored that the vehicle’s camera system offers a clear rear view, and that, the introduction of the dual-blade headlights emphasizes the brand’s new design identity.

The Polestar 4 is the fastest EV developed by Polestar so far. With a maximum output of 400 kilowatts, which is on par with 544 horsepower in internal combustion engine terms, the electric SUV’s long-range dual motor model can reach the speed of 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds from a standing start.

Equipped with a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, the Polestar 4 aims to offer a driving range of up to 610 km per charge under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

According to the EV maker, the production of a Polestar 4 comes with 19.4 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It has the lowest carbon footprint for any Polestar vehicle manufacturing.

The price of the Polestar 4 in the Korean market has not been disclosed. The price of the electric SUV begins at $56,300 in the US. Detailed specifications and prices of the vehicle will be unveiled at the launch.