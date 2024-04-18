[Weekender] Why aren't K-pop stars cashing in on cosmetics?

Korean stars might be the faces of top beauty brands, but they rarely pursue their own entrepreneurial interests in the field.

The reality, however, is quite different.

Combine the two and one might naturally assume there would be numerous cosmetic brands launched by Korean stars, similar to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics or Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty in the US.

‘Not worth risking main job’

In an article analyzing the trends of US celebrities launching their beauty brands, Harvard Business Review identified four key principles that contribute to the success of celebrity brands. They are: a strong social media following, a good fit between the celebrity and the product category, active engagement with fans and the ability to create momentum.

Given these factors, it seems logical to say that K-pop stars have what it takes to dominate the cosmetics market.

They are known for their devoted fan bases, massive social media followings and admirable and flashy makeup worn on and off the stage. They also frequently interact with fans through various channels and fan events. Their agency-produced shows on YouTube offer a natural platform for product exposure.

Additionally, South Korea, as a rising beauty industry powerhouse, boasts a robust network of local companies that can handle product design, development and manufacturing through outsourcing contracts. This means launching a new cosmetics brand is relatively easy here, without the need for in-house manufacturing facilities or product design capabilities.

The number of such local cosmetics factories and labs stood at 4,548 in 2022, up 56 percent from 2019.

But according to Choi Wan, a local cosmetics expert, K-pop stars deem launching a personal brand too risky, given the possibility of drawing criticism from fans and conflicting with existing endorsement deals.

"Unless the artist has a strong vision or philosophy for their cosmetic brand, they might be better off focusing on their K-pop career," said Choi who was formerly a marketing executive at Amore Pacific, a Korean cosmetics giant, and is currently an Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation professor at Chung-Ang University.

"Their existing career path can yield a more reliable output,” he added.

In the K-pop scene, where most stars are part of groups, pursuing solo business ventures can be viewed as a distraction or even a display of disloyalty.

Jessica, a former member of Girls' Generation, presents a cautionary tale of a K-pop star who tried to go solo into a business venture.

In 2014, she asserted that she was "forced out" of the group following conflicts over launching her fashion brand Blanc while still a member of Girls' Generation.

Her decision to launch her brand was met not only with disapproval from her agency but also with criticism from the group's fans, who accused her of prioritizing personal gain over loyalty to the band.

Since departing from Girls' Generation, Jessica has primarily focused on her fashion career in China, without much involvement in the music scene in Korea.

Another hurdle for K-pop celebrities with personal brands is the potential loss of endorsement opportunities.

"Solo artists will be restricted from accepting other beauty endorsements," said an insider from a K-pop entertainment agency. "For group members, it becomes even more challenging, as their brands could limit the group's endorsement options."

The official added that launching a beauty brand can be particularly difficult for K-pop idols at their peak, with their packed schedules.