Popular foreign acts make return trips this summer

Popular foreign acts make return trips this summerBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : April 18, 2024 - 17:41
From pop to rock, foreign artists are gearing up to entertain Korean fans this summer.
Japanese singer Lisa will hold her first solo concert in Korea in July.
The upcoming concert is part of her Asian tour. It will take place on July 20 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. Tickets sold out in just three minutes, demonstrating Korean fans' interest in the singer-songwriter.
Lisa debuted with the mini-album "Letters to U" in 2011. In 2018, she gained widespread recognition with two albums, "Lisa Best -Day-" and "Lisa Best -Way-." Both albums topped the Oricon Weekly Album Chart.
She gained popularity after singing the opening theme song "Gurenge" for the globally popular anime series "Demon Slayer."
Noel Gallagher will be performing a solo concert in Seoul in July. He is revisiting Korea just eight months after he held a three-day stand-alone concert in November last year.
Noel Gallagher, the lead guitarist and vocalist of the 1990s legendary rock band Oasis, will hold a concert at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on July 26. Local indie rock band Silica Gel will be the opening act.
The singer-songwriter quit Oasis in 2009, after years of discord with his brother Liam – the band's vocalist. Since 2010, Noel has performed with a band as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
The American trio pop band AJR will hold their first solo concert in Korea at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, Songpa-gu, Seoul, Aug. 20.
The band's name takes the first letters of the bandmates' names -- Adam, Jack and Ryan. The band of three brothers first performed on the streets of New York's Central Park and Washington Square Park before making their official debut in 2013 with the mini album "I'm Ready."
Their full-length album "The Click" released in 2017, sold more than a million copies. With the third studio album “Neotheater,” released in 2019, AJR topped the Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts of Billboard. Their single released in 2020, "Bang!," peaked at 8th place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The trio’s visit to Korea comes approximately one year after headlining last year's Seoul Jazz Festival.
Following closely on the heels of AJR is Danish singer-songwriter Christopher, who will also be holding concerts at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium on Aug. 24-25.
Christopher first came to Korea through the Seoul Jazz Festival in 2017 and has been a regular performer in Korea since. He held sold-out solo concerts in Korea in 2019 and 2022, His most recent visit to Korea was for the Seoul Jazz Festival last year.
The singer has expressed his affection for Korean fans multiple times. The music video for his single album "Real Life" features footage from his concerts in Korea and Korean scenery. He has also released songs with Korean singer Chungha, titled “Bad Boy” and “When I Get Old,” which ranked high on various music streaming platforms in Korea.
jy@heraldcorp.com
