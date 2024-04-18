[Today’s K-pop] Zico drops snippet of collaboration with Jennie

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Zico drops snippet of collaboration with JennieBy Hwang You-mee
Published : April 18, 2024 - 15:50
Zico has raised expectations for his upcoming digital single with a picture showing him with Jennie of Blackpink.
In the photo uploaded Wednesday on his Instagram account, the two artists are looking at Polaroid pictures of themselves between working on his 11th single, “Stop!,” which marks the 10th anniversary of the singer and songwriter’s debut.
“Come vibe with us,” he wrote in the caption, also sharing a video that captured Jennie perched on a table singing and dancing along with himself, giving fans a taste of what is to be unveiled on April 26. She also is said to appear in the music video for the song.
The digital single comes over 1 1/2 years since fourth EP “Grown Ass Kid.”
Meanwhile, Jennie is preparing her solo album although no specifics have been available yet. Her soundtrack collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, “One Of The Girls,” ranked No. 76 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in its 16th week on the chart.
Ex (G)I-dle Soojin to bring out new EP
Soojin, formerly of (G)I-dle, will bring out a new album in Mya, said agency BRD Entertainment on Wednesday.
It has been about six months since she struck out on her own with EP “Agassy” that topped iTunes top albums chart in nine regions and sold more than 120,000 copies. The accompanying music video for the titular track claimed No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Trending Worldwide Music Videos chart.
In February and March, she went on to visit fans in Australia and Hong Kong for tour “Flowering.”
The performer debuted as a member of the group in 2018 but was mired in a school bullying scandal in early 2021. She left the team in August that year and returned as a solo singer after a two-year hiatus.
NCT Wish’s fan meetup sells out in 15 minutes
Tickets for the first fan meetup event hosted by NCT Wish sold out in minutes, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
The rookie band of six is greeting fans at its first fan meetup in Seoul May 25-26. The Seoul gig is the beginning of its fan meeting tour that will bring the members across the nation, although specifics will be announced later.
The boy band debuted through the label’s all-star concert held at Tokyo Dome in February. It put out debut single “Wish," which topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and iTunes top albums chart in eight regions. The album sold more than 500,000 copies in the first week in two countries, while the main track earned them two trophies from television music chart shows in Korea.
Super Junior announces Asia tour plans
Super Junior will tour Asia starting with a two-day concert in Seoul in June, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
As the title of the tour, “Super Show Spin-Off: Halftime,” suggests, the band added a twist to its signature tour that has been held since 2018 and is putting together a set list that caters to its fans even more.
The veteran performers will hit the stage in Seoul June 22-23 before flying over to Bangkok the next month. The tour will continue in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta up until mid-August.
Meanwhile, subunit Super Junior D&E dropped digital single “Like That” in Japan earlier this month. The duo -- Donghae and Eunhyuk – topped iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions with “GGB,” a focus track from fifth EP “Six Zero Six” last month.
