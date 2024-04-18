[Today’s K-pop] Zico drops snippet of collaboration with Jennie

Zico has raised expectations for his upcoming digital single with a picture showing him with Jennie of Blackpink.

In the photo uploaded Wednesday on his Instagram account, the two artists are looking at Polaroid pictures of themselves between working on his 11th single, “Stop!,” which marks the 10th anniversary of the singer and songwriter’s debut.

“Come vibe with us,” he wrote in the caption, also sharing a video that captured Jennie perched on a table singing and dancing along with himself, giving fans a taste of what is to be unveiled on April 26. She also is said to appear in the music video for the song.

The digital single comes over 1 1/2 years since fourth EP “Grown Ass Kid.”

Meanwhile, Jennie is preparing her solo album although no specifics have been available yet. Her soundtrack collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, “One Of The Girls,” ranked No. 76 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in its 16th week on the chart.

Ex (G)I-dle Soojin to bring out new EP