Vice FM visits Mauritius to seek support for South Korea-Africa summit

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (right) pays a courtesy call on Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at his office on Wednesday. (Foreign Ministry)

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun has visited Mauritius as a special envoy for an upcoming summit with African nations, his office said Thursday.

Kim paid a courtesy call on Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday and discussed cooperation in the areas of infrastructure and high-level exchanges, according to the ministry.

He asked for Mauritius's support and attendance at the South Korea-Africa summit, to be held on June 4-5 in Seoul, saying the meeting will serve as an opportunity to dramatically promote their bilateral ties.

During their talks, Jugnauth voiced expectations for further bilateral cooperation in trade, renewable energy, marine security and other areas.

He also expressed appreciation for South Korea's invitation to the summit and said Mauritius will "actively consider" attending it. (Yonhap)