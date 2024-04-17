With 10-year-old classic festival as catalyst, Gyechon evolves into art village

When the Gyechon Music Festival was being considered over a decade ago, residents of the village Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, expressed a preference for popular music genres like trot, rather than classical music -- or at least a mix of the two.

Ten years on, no one is talking about a pop music festival. Rather, the village hopes to solidify its identity as an art village, with the rare outdoor classic music festival as the catalyst, according to Lee Dong-yeun, director of the festival and professor at the Korea National University of Arts.

Together with the Chung Mong-koo Foundation, KNUA, also known as K-Arts, is the organizer of the annual event.

In 2022, interest in the festival surged unexpectedly when pianist Lim Yunchan performed at the festival just two months after his win at The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, drawing 10,000 spectators to a village with a population of 2,000.

Lim’s performance was planned ahead of the competition, as the organizer decided to put the foundation’s scholarship recipients on stage.

The launch of the festival is creating synergy with what began as the community's efforts to prevent the closure of Gyechon Elementary School in 2009 amid a shrinking rural population. The school formed Gyechon Starlight Orchestra, involving all students. In 2012, Gyechon Middle School also established an orchestra to cater to graduates of the elementary school.

In 2015, Chung Mong-koo Foundation and Korea National University of Arts joined forces to offer orchestral education and a festival in Gyechon.