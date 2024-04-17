[Today’s K-pop] BTS pop-up event to come to Seoul

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

A pop-up event for fans of BTS will run in Seoul from April 26 to May 12, according to an announcement by Big Hit Music on Tuesday. The news for the event “Monochrome” came with posters, one of which used a never-seen-before black-and-white photograph of the seven members, shot before they enlisted. Another showed boxes moving along a conveyor belt hinting that the temporary occasion will be theme after “memory clouds” which was the main concept from its fan meetup held in 2018. An interactive website designed as a tracking page for deliveries opened as well, staying true to the concept that a piece of memory with the band will reach its fans across the world. Separately, Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” ranked No. 182 on Billboard 200, spending 23rd consecutive on the chart, while J-Hope’s special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” ranked No. 98. SHINee’s Key announces 1st solo Asia tour

Key of SHINee will tour four cities in Asia for the first time as a soloist, SM Entertainment said Tuesday. He will embark on tour “2024 Keyland On: And On” with a concert in Bangkok on July 20 and visit Jakarta, Macao and Kaohsiung until mid-August. The veteran idol had a concert of the same title in Seoul in January. Meanwhile, he will hit the stage at the Incheon Inspire Arena, one of the largest concert venues in Korea, for the band’s three-day gig “SHINee World VI: SHINee’s Back” next month. It is an encore concert for the 15-year-old band’s Asia tour “SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination,” which came to an end in Hong Kong last month. The encore show will feature all four members as leader Onew, who has been taking a break for health reasons, will join. NCT’s Doyoung to host 1st solo concert

Doyoung of NCT will hold his first solo concert in Seoul on May 25-26, SM Entertainment said Tuesday. The event is dubbed “Dear Youth,” inspired by the title of his upcoming first solo album “Youth” which will be rolled out on April 22. The 10-track album will be fronted by “Little Light” and will include “Time Machine,” which will feature Taeyeon and Mark. Doyoung also participated in songwriting for the first time, writing “Beginning” on his own and co-authoring lyrics “From Little Wave.” He is the third member of NCT to drop a solo album. He has been a part of subunits NCT127 as well as Dojaejung. The latter released its first EP, “Perfume,” last year, and sold over 670,000 units in a week, setting a record for a K-pop unit, and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions. BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae to return as solo act: report

