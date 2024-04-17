Verdi's 'La Traviata' embraces time, beauty of Korea in early 20th century

The cast of opera "La Traviata: Chun Hee" perform during a press conference in Seoul, Tuesday. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

Gyeongseong, as present-day Seoul was called during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945, is the background of many popular TV shows, including “Mr. Sunshine" (2018) and “Gyeongseong Creature" (2023), or even in the musical “Il Tenoro" (2023).

While watching “Mr. Sunshine,” the head and artistic director of the Seoul Metropolitan Opera, Park Hye-jin, envisioned Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” set in 1900s to 1930s Korea instead of the original 19th-century Paris.

In the production of "La Traviata" directed by Lee Ray, Violetta, an independence activist, disguised as a geisha, endeavors to raise money for the independence movement by seducing Alfredo, the son of the wealthy Germont. However, she finds herself falling in love with the young man.

“Instead of focusing on historical events, we focused on emotions and the personal journeys of the characters,” Lee told reporters during a press conference.

“The setting of Gyeongseong in the 1900s will bring it closer to the audience, as they can think of it as stories about people around them rather than tales from a distant land,” Lee said.

The title, “La Traviata: Chun Hee," takes inspiration from the opera title used when it premiered in 1948 in Seoul -- “Chun Hee: The Lady of the Camellias." It was the first such opera to be performed in the country.