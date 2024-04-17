HD Hyundai signs W641b warship deal with Peru

Peruvian government officials including President Dina Boluarte (center) and Joo Won-ho (far right), head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' special ship business unit, pose for a photo at the signing ceremony for the Korean shipbuilder to build four warships for Peru, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday. (HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has bagged an order worth 640.6 billion won ($462 million) to build four warships for Peru’s state-owned shipyard SIMA, marking Korea’s largest-ever defense export deal to Latin America.

According to HD Hyundai on Wednesday, Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Defense Minister Walter Astudillo Chavez, as well as Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' special ship business unit, attended a signing ceremony held at the Naval Center San Borja, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday.

“Today marks a historic day as we establish a new milestone to build four warships with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the advancement of Peru's shipbuilding and maritime businesses,” Boluarte said at the ceremony.

Under the contract, the Korean shipbuilder will work with SIMA to build a 3,400-ton frigate, a 2,200-ton offshore patrol vessel and two 1,400-ton landing craft utilities at the Peruvian shipyard and deliver them to the Peruvian Navy in phases, with completion by 2030. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will take the lead in designing the vessels, providing equipment and technological support, while SIMA will be in charge of building the ship.