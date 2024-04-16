Vice FM, ICAO chief share concerns over N. Korean missile launches

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun (right), and Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization, pose for a photo after their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday in this photo provided by the ministry. (Yonhap)

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun held talks with the chief of a United Nations agency on international civil aviation to discuss ways to strengthen their partnership, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Kang met with Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization, to share concerns over North Korea's missile launches and explore ways to enhance cooperation.

During the meeting, Kang said North Korea's missile and spy satellite launches pose "a serious threat" to international civil aviation and asked for the ICAO's close coordination to address the concerns, according to the ministry.

Salazar shared concerns about the threats posed by North Korea's provocations, and said the ICAO will continue to monitor related activities and enhance international coordination, it said.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in such areas as digital transformation and climate change.

North Korea placed its first spy satellite into orbit in November and vowed to launch three more this year. It has conducted a string of ballistic and cruise missile tests this year. (Yonhap)