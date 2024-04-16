[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to return soon: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids is gearing up for a new release in the summer, according to a local media report on Monday citing industry sources. Considering that it is slated to headline a series of music festivals abroad -- “I-Days” in Milan, “British Summertime Hyde Park” in London and “Lollapalooza Chicago” in Chicago -- from mid-July, an album is likely to be released in June, it speculated. Its last album was the November's “Rock-Star” tEP, which topped the Billboard 200. Main track “Lalalala” made its Hot 100 debut at No. 90. Meanwhile, the group marked its sixth anniversary last month with three days of fan meets in Seoul. It performed “Booster,” a track from EP “Cle: Levanter,” on stage for the first time during the event. Last week, the band picked up three trophies, including The Grand Prize, from Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024 held in Yokohama, Japan. NewJeans tops 500m Spotify hits with ‘Super Shy’

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans garnered 500 million plays on Spotify with “Super Shy,” according to agency Ador Tuesday. It is the group’s fourth song to reach the milestone on the platform following “OMG,” “Ditto,” and “Hype Boy.” “Super Shy” is one of the three focus tracks from second EP “Get Up” and has swept charts at home and abroad when it was dropped in July last year. It stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official singles chart top 100 for eight and nine weeks, respectively, peaking at No. 48 and No. 52. The single also reached No. 2 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US charts and ranked No. 4 on Spotify’s global daily top songs chart. The rookie sensation is poised to return next month with double A-side “How Sweet.” It is due out on May 24 but B-side “Bubble Gum” will be unveiled on April 27. GDragon to return as solo in H2

(Credit: Vogue Korea) (Credit: Vogue Korea)

GDragon will bring out a solo album in the second half of this year, said agency Galaxy Corporation on Monday. There are no specifics regarding the album, however, added the management firm. It will be the first new music from him since he left YG Entertainment in December last year after 18 years. The artist’s last solo album was second EP titled after his given name Kwon Ji Yong. The extended play entered Billboard 200 as did his two previous albums: “One of a Kind” in 2012 and “Coup D’etat Pat. 1” in 2013. The five-track EP also topped Billboard’s world albums chart for two weeks in a row, a first for a K-pop solo act, as well as all music charts at home. It also debuted atop iTunes top albums chart in 39 regions. Vixx to hold fan meetup next month

(Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment) (Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)