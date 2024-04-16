Busan One Asia Festival moves up to June

The Busan One Asia Festival, celebrating its eighth edition this year, will take place over two days on June 8 and 9.

BOF is hosted by the Busan city government and organized by the Busan Tourism Organization.

On the first day of the festival, the BOF Big Concert, featuring various K-pop artists, will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, while on June 9, the Park Concert will take place at Hwamyeong Eco Park. The lineup for the Park Concert has not yet been announced yet.

The BOF Big Concert will feature nine acts ranging from legendary groups who laid the foundations for K-pop to up-and-coming rookies. Veteran groups g.o.d and Super Junior-D&E will take to the stage, along with relative rookies Zerobaseone, Boynextdoor, Nowadays, n.SSign, Lun8, H1-Key and Billlie.

For foreign tourists, the city government and Busan Tourism Organization have collaborated with overseas ticketing websites -- KKTIX in Taiwan and Ticket Pia in Japan -- to enable online ticket purchases from abroad. Tickets for the BOF Big Concert will go on sale at 7 p.m. on Friday. Special BOF tour packages, including KTX tickets from Seoul to Busan, are available for foreign travelers entering through Incheon and Gimpo international airports.

While the event has traditionally been held in October, it has been moved up to June this year. The change was made in response to requests from the tourism industry in Busan, pointing out the difficulties that BOF visitors might face due to the concentration of major festivals in the city in the latter half of the year. The change aims to ensure festivalgoers can secure transportation and lodging without difficulty.

Further information will be posted on the festival's official website and social media.