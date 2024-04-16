Yellow dust to impact S. Korea throughout Wednesday

With a thick blanket of yellow dust over South Korea on Tuesday, fine dust concentrations are expected to spike to "very bad" levels across the country, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The national weather agency had forecast the yellow dust from the Inner Mongolia region and Gobi Desert to flow into the country early Tuesday, leading to murky skies.

Fine dust levels will rise to "bad" across Greater Seoul, Gangwon, the Chungcheong Provinces and North Gyeongsang Province, according to the agency's forecast. The yellow dust is expected to impact Korea until Wednesday.

KMA also forecast rain across the country until Tuesday afternoon. Seoul and Incheon, western Gyeonggi and the Chungcheong Provinces saw rain through the morning.

Rain was forecast in inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, eastern Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces throughout the day. Rain will also fall in Ulsan and central South Gyeongsang Province during the day.

The temperature will be slightly above the average temperature for this time of year, with daytime highs ranging from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Some areas will experience strong winds. Strong winds of around 55 kilometers per hour will be spotted in Gangwon, the Chungcheong Provinces and the Yeongnam area between the morning and late afternoon. In the mountains of Gangwon and northeast North Gyeongsang Provinces, wind speeds could exceed 70 kilometers per hour in some places, raising possible safety issues.