King Sejong Institute to continue digital innovation for Hangeul learners

Culture Minister Yu In-chon (right) and Lee Hai-young, president of the King Sejong Institute Foundation, view education materials of the King Sejong Institute at the foundation headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Culture Ministry)

Amid heightened interest in Hangeul, the King Sejong Institute, which is at the forefront of Korean-language education abroad, saw a surge in the number of students last year, according to the King Sejong Institute on Friday.

The number of online students rose 44 percent to about 88,000 last year. Including some 128,000 offline students, the King Sejong Institute now serves well more than 200,000 Korean-language students.

“This shows digital innovation for the King Sejong Institute is very important right now,” Lee Hai-young, the King Sejong Institute Foundation president, said during a meeting with Culture Minister Yu In-chon on Friday.

Digital innovation includes recalibrating the institute's metaverse platform, which was launched in February 2023.

“In countries like Russia with low population density and a vast territory, there's a great need for King Sejong Institutes, but it has been challenging to adequately respond to the demand. Considering people living in remote areas and people with disabilities, building a virtual classroom is crucial,” Lee added.

The King Sejong Institute operates 248 branches in 85 countries. It has 1,093 Korean language teachers, including 828 local teachers.

“As interest in our culture grows, the demand for the King Sejong Institute increases, leading to greater responsibilities and tasks for the institution. Investment in our language and writing must not be spared," Yu told employees of the institute.