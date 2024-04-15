Samsung, LG showcase built-in lineup at Milan Design Week

Samsung Electronics booth set up at EuroCucina 2024, held on the sidelines of Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, the leading home appliance giants in Korea, are participating in this year’s Milan Design Week this week to showcase their new built-in appliances incorporating artificial intelligence and connectivity.

Milan Design Week is one of the largest international design and furniture exhibitions, held in the city in northern Italy with the participation of some 2,300 companies. This year the event runs from Tuesday to Sunday. The tech giants have also set up booths at EuroCucina, one of the largest international kitchen events, opening on the sidelines of Milan Design Week.

Samsung Electronics has set up a 964-square-meter booth at EuroCucina to display its new built-in products, all linked to its SmartThings ecosystem to maximize connectivity and boost convenience for users.

“We believe that connectivity between appliances will elevate consumers’ lives to a new level. Moreover, we also want customers to find the diverse features of new built-in products helpful to their daily life," said Lee Moo-hyung, executive vice president and head of the customer experience team at Samsung Electronics.

The main zone inside Samsung's booth consists of the Bespoke AI and premium built-in kitchen. Samsung said it will be unveiling three new built-in products packed with new innovative features to fit European lifestyles.

The products include a Bespoke refrigerator with the AI Family Hub, equipped with a 32-inch wide screen and AI vision recognition feature and Anyplace Induction with a 7-inch touch screen.

Its new Energy Efficient Dishwasher is also on display, as the latest model to bring high energy efficiency in dishwashing.