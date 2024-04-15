Most Popular
-
1
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
2
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
3
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
4
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
5
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
-
6
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
7
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
8
S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict
-
9
Ateez incorporates traditional Korean elements into Coachella performance
-
10
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
SSF: 19 and still going strong
Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music to explore talented musician 'families,' April 23 to May 5By Park Ga-young
Published : April 15, 2024 - 15:21
Why do artists return to the annual Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music, which is staging its 19th edition this year? Pianist Park Sang-wook and violinist Danny Koo, who have performed at the festival for several years, said that it’s a festival that offers valuable opportunities for artists and audiences alike.
“Soloists spend a lot of time practicing alone and critiquing themselves, which can lead to feelings of depression. While I can express my emotions and colors during performances with the audience, chamber music rehearsals create a new allure by blending different sounds,” Koo told reporters during a press conference on Monday.
"It feels like a space where unique musicians can gather. Engaging in chamber music allows me to learn and feel purified,” said the Korean-American violinist, who will join the festival for the fifth year.
Park, a member of the ShinPark Duo of piano, which won second prize in the ARD International Music Competition in 2016, said that the festival offers a chance to discover lesser-known but great music.
Park has been participating in the festival since 2017.
“Every year, I'm amazed at artistic director Kang Dong-suk’s ability to uncover new work,” Park said. "I believe that the Seoul Spring Festival showcases accomplished performers on stage. Therefore, regardless of whether the program is familiar or not, I encourage the audience to let go of preconceptions and have faith in the performers,” Park added.
“Introducing unfamiliar yet good music is the duty of our festival," Kang, a renowned violinist who launched the festival 19 years ago, said.
“There were many difficult moments, but the passion of the performing musicians was a great help. Participating in the festival doesn't necessarily advance their careers, but they do so out of their love for chamber music. Core performers keep returning and passionate audience members have helped the festival's sustainability.” Kang noted.
Difficult moments include instability in funding, which is usually confirmed just a couple of months before the festival, or the audience’s lack of understanding of chamber music.
The pianist Park said he hopes more audience experience the music genre firsthand.
“It seems difficult to appreciate chamber music without experiencing it firsthand, but attending concerts where you can trust the performers allows you to truly feel its charm,” Park said.
The theme of this year's festival is “All in the Family,” broadly interpreting the meaning of the word "family" from various perspectives.
"Family is a significant part of our lives, as well as the lives of musicians. In addition, a family doesn't necessarily have to be blood-related; there are various types of families. So, there are musical families, and, for example, there are families formed through musical partnerships. So, we've tried to explore and incorporate this diversity into our programming efforts," Kang said.
SSF will kick off with an opening concert on April 23 at Sejong Chamber Hall and run until May 5, offering a total of 14 performances with 60 artists, at various venues including Seoul Arts Center's IBK Chamber Hall, the gallery Artspace3 and former President Yun Bo-sun's residence.
More from Headlines
-
A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
-
US working to prevent escalation across Mideast
-
Yoon flounders after election defeat