SSF: 19 and still going strong

(From left) Violinist Danny Koo, Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music Artistic Director and violinist Kang Dong-suk and pianist Park Sang-wook pose for photos during a press conference held at former President Yun Po-sun's residence in Anguk-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul Monday. (SSF)

Why do artists return to the annual Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music, which is staging its 19th edition this year? Pianist Park Sang-wook and violinist Danny Koo, who have performed at the festival for several years, said that it’s a festival that offers valuable opportunities for artists and audiences alike.

“Soloists spend a lot of time practicing alone and critiquing themselves, which can lead to feelings of depression. While I can express my emotions and colors during performances with the audience, chamber music rehearsals create a new allure by blending different sounds,” Koo told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

"It feels like a space where unique musicians can gather. Engaging in chamber music allows me to learn and feel purified,” said the Korean-American violinist, who will join the festival for the fifth year.

Park, a member of the ShinPark Duo of piano, which won second prize in the ARD International Music Competition in 2016, said that the festival offers a chance to discover lesser-known but great music.

Park has been participating in the festival since 2017.

“Every year, I'm amazed at artistic director Kang Dong-suk’s ability to uncover new work,” Park said. "I believe that the Seoul Spring Festival showcases accomplished performers on stage. Therefore, regardless of whether the program is familiar or not, I encourage the audience to let go of preconceptions and have faith in the performers,” Park added.