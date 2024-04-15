S. Korea to allocate $276m for classroom digitization

The Ministry of Education announced plans Monday to transform prolonged traditional public education into teaching based on digital transitions.

Dubbed "classroom revolution," the initiative focuses on strengthening the capabilities of teachers who would take pivotal roles in turning classrooms digital. The ministry has allocated some 381.8 billion won ($ 276 million) to support teachers.

As traditional teaching and learning methods were top-down or one-way, the new road map aims to cultivate creative and active learners, encouraging students to raise questions and conduct debates.

"2025 is the year Korean education sees massive changes with education reform, a new high school credit system and the implementation of digital textbooks using artificial intelligence," Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said, emphasizing the roles of teachers in bringing such changes by having digital skill sets.

To realize the digitization of classrooms, the ministry will foster some 34,000 teachers by 2026 to coach fellow teachers and guide them to smoothly adapt to digital transitions. The ministry aims to secure two to three teachers per school.

Taking the gaps in individual teachers' digital abilities, preferences, and characteristics into account, teachers will be able to take simple diagnostic tests to assess their competency. Based on the results, teachers will receive training recommendations. The ministry plans to provide training opportunities to all teachers, first kicking off with some 150,000 teachers who will implement digital textbooks in elementary schools.

In order to alleviate the additional burden of teachers in acquiring digital skills, the ministry will test-run technical support centers across metropolitan education offices where teachers will be supported with equipment operation and in the event of malfunctions. The ministry will also invest some 800 million won ($578,000) to develop educational technologies that would help teachers reduce administrative work and focus more on teaching.

To encourage teachers to actively take up digital-based teaching, 100 teachers will be selected for an award and opportunities such as training overseas for advanced education programs.