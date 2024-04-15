Sarah Dongmi Choi named one of Korea's top LinkedIn influencers

Writer and influencer Sarah Dongmi Choi has been selected as one of top 15 Korean influencers on Linkedin by Favikon, being noted for her presence as a prominent figure in the country's digital landscape.

In a selection made by a leading global influencer AI platform in the B2B and B2C sectors, Choi claimed the highest spot among the female influencers in the nation. LinkedIn is a business and employment-focused social media platform used by over a billion people across the world and has about four million members in South Korea alone.

Choi had also been recognized by one of top 10 female contributors in December by e27, Asia's leading start-up and tech media platform.

Choi works for a nonprofit organization focused on early-stage startup incubation and investments, supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and LG. Her passions include the business ecosystem, particularly in fostering early-stage start-ups, helping them scale globally and maximizing their investment opportunities.

She is well-known for her book, "Homo Dongmicus: The Evolution from an Office Worker to an Influencer," which is about her journey from an office worker to a renowned influencer. It offers her insights and motivations for those navigating the complexities of digital influencing.

Her story attests to the power of digital platforms in empowering voices and fostering global collaboration, setting a precedent for future female leaders in the digital age.