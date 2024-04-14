Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (575) 연상호 감독표 ‘기생수:더 그레이’는 어떨까?By Park Jun-hee
Published : April 15, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 박준희, Ali Abbot
[Herald Review] ‘Parasyte: The Grey,’ run-of-the-mill monster horror series that lacks charm of original manga
기사 요약: 원작 만화의 매력을 담지 못한 호러물
[1] “Parasyte: The Grey,” the ambitiously re-imagined series by star director Yeon Sang-ho, is a run-of-the-mill monster horror show that fails to capture the charm and essence of the original manga.
* Ambitiously: 야심차게
* Run-of-the-mill: 지극히 평범한; 보통의
* Capture: 사로잡다
* Manga: 만화
[2] The series is set in the universe of the popular Japanese manga series “Parasyte,” but completely deviates from the original plot, to exclusively narrate the stories that unfold as the Parasytes invade South Korea.
* Universe: (특정한 유형의) 세계
* Deviate: (일상·예상 등을) 벗어나다
* Narrate: 이야기를 하다; 들려주다
* Unfold: (어떤 내용이 서서히) 펼쳐지다
[3] With the monsters, which have tentacles erupting from their heads, there was a risk of them appearing juvenile. Yet, thanks to advanced VFX techniques, the monster tentacles boast a realistic and terrifying appearance that is enough to convince and entertain young viewers and adult audiences alike.
* Erupting: 폭발하는
* Juvenile: 어린애 같은; 유치한
* Boast: 뽐내다; 자랑하다
* Entertain: 즐겁게 해 주다
[4] “Parasyte: The Grey” depicts how organizations, which were created for the coexistence of individuals, can clash with people -- leaving the audience to ponder about what coexistence truly entails.
* Depict: 묘사하다; 그리다
* Clash: 맞붙다
* Ponder: 곰곰이 생각하다
* Entail: 수반하다
기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240327050604
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
