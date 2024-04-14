Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye-to-eye?

Park Dan, who heads the Korean Intern Resident Association’s emergency committee, enters the conference room to attend a meeting held at the Korean Medical Association’s headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, on April 7. (Yonhap)

An obstacle is still in the way of facilitating talks with the government as the medical circle grapples to unify its proposal for the expansion plan after the head of the junior doctors’ group shed light on hierarchical dynamics between medical professors and trainee doctors in hospitals.

The disclosure also added more confusion for doctors, the Korean Medical Association’s emergency committee and the newly-elected president of the KMA, as they hold different opinions on how to respond to the government’s plan to increase the medical student quota.

Amid continued discord, Park Dan, who heads the Korean Intern Resident Association’s emergency committee, commented that medical professors "exploit" trainee doctors.

“Medical professors at training hospitals said that they would not sit back if trainee doctors who had left their workplaces faced any disadvantages, but (whether they admit it or not), they have played a role as middle managers in the exploitation chain,” Park wrote on his social media late Friday, posting a link to an article published by The Hankyoreh newspaper titled, “How Korea Turned Its Trainee Doctors Into Monsters.”

Observers believe the post intended to single out the heavy dependence rate of junior doctors in hospitals, as their absence led to the health care system reaching the brink.

Dubbed the “backbone of hospitals and clinical care,” trainee doctors account for nearly 30 to 40 percent of medical personnel in the Big Five hospitals here. They mainly assist doctors in surgeries and medical examinations and oversee patients. The figure is nearly three times higher than that of the University of Tokyo Hospital in Japan and the Mayo Clinic in the US, where junior doctors represent approximately 10 percent of the total number of doctors.

In addition, trainee doctors worked 77.7 hours per week on average, according to a 2022 study conducted on trainee doctors by KIRA. Of the respondents, 25 percent said they worked 100 hours or more weekly.

Park’s post soon gained attention and prompted criticism from physicians and medical professors.

Following the remark, Roh Hwan-kyu, the former president of the KMA, posted on his social media that Park’s opinion was an “inappropriate comment.” Roh added that Park’s claim made medical professors and doctors “feel very angry and uncomfortable.”

Kang Hong-jae, a medical professor at Wonkwang University who heads the school’s emergency committee, also expressed disappointment over Park’s comment.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol is not the only one who fires machine guns at his supporters. There’s no reason for medical professors to support trainee doctors (if they believe) it’s a superior-subordinate relationship, not a student-teacher relationship,” Kang wrote on his social media, further putting the medical community at odds.

Medical professors, who often hold concurrent positions as physicians in hospitals, also claimed that they are overstretched in trying to manage patient care, research, prepare for lectures and teach junior doctors to deliver and build effective medical skills.