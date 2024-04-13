Home

  1.

    Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

  2.

    2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

  3.

    Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue

  4.

    Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers

  5.

    Foreigners in Korea aging alongside locals: data

  6.

    Over 2,000 alcohol-related complaints filed in Q1 for Seoul subways

  7.

    [Editorial] Time for cooperation
  8.

    Hyundai to start hydrogen vehicle trials in Guangzhou this year

  9.

    Korea faces another compensation claim over 2015 Samsung merger

  10.

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record in Japan with ‘Butter’

[Photo News] K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai

By Kim Da-sol

Published : April 13, 2024 - 19:54

    • Link copied

A model wearing a Korean fashion designer's collection poses for a photo during a fashion show held as part of the K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai in Dubai's Media City, the Arjaan by Rotana, Friday. The festival, which showcased AI fashion by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology through Korean fashion, runs until Saturday. (Yonhap) A model wearing a Korean fashion designer's collection poses for a photo during a fashion show held as part of the K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai in Dubai's Media City, the Arjaan by Rotana, Friday. The festival, which showcased AI fashion by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology through Korean fashion, runs until Saturday. (Yonhap)

