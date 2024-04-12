[Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record in Japan with ‘Butter’

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s five-year single ranking with its 2021 hit single, “Butter,” according to Big Hit Music on Friday. The single claimed the top spot on the chart that spanned over five years of the country’s Reiwa era. In 2020, the group's “Dynamite” ranked No. 4 on the chart. It is the first time ever for an international artist to top the periodic era ranking, the label added. “Butter” made a hot-shot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stayed atop the main singles chart for seven weeks before reclaiming the spot three more times. The summer song stayed on the chart for 23 weeks in a row. The septet performed it at the 2022 Grammy Awards and the live performance made “The 30 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time” list by Rolling Stone magazine last year. asepa’s Winter recovering from lung surgery

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Winter of aespa will put all activities on hold for the time being, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. She recently had surgery for pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung, which was a preemptive measure to prevent any recurrence of the illness that is known to relapse, the company explained. The idol was featured in “Officially Cool,” a digital single from Bang Yedam that was dropped earlier this month. Meanwhile, the group is set to make a comeback next month with what is expected to be its first full album. It also has announced plans for a second international tour that will bring the four to 14 cities across Asia and Australia. The tour will begin with a two-day concert in Seoul on June 29-30. Xdinary Heroes to put out 1st LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Xdinary Heroes will release their first full-length album on April 30, JYP Entertainment announced Friday. A trailer video for the LP “Troubleshooting” hinted at the new story the band will present, showing the six members realize they are connected and smile together when reunited. The upcoming album comes about six months after the fourth EP “Livelock.” The boy band had a concert in Bangkok on March 31, the final gig for its first international tour that began in Seoul in November last year. It has visited 12 cities in total under the title “Break the Brake,” which comes from the main track of the fourth EP. Next week, the band will hold a live show in Seoul for three days. Billlie’s Moon Sua and Suhyeon to return

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)