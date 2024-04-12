Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

Singer Park Bo-ram has died at the age of 30.

The singer's agency, Xanadu Entertainment, said that Park Bo-ram died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, Park was with two other women at her acquaintance's house when she was found collapsed and in cardiac arrest. She was moved to the hospital but died at 11:17 p.m., about an hour later.

Police are investigating the exact cause of her death.

Park Bo-ram drew attention by appearing on Mnet's audition program "Superstar K2" in 2010. She debuted with "Beautiful" in 2014, and the song ranked 19th on the annual chart that year.

Park released the new single "I Miss You" on April 3, only about 10 days before her sudden death. She was recently preparing for a full-length album, according to her agency.