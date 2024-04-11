Changdeokgung tree tours in English available

Free guided tours exploring the flora of Changdeokgung will be conducted in English on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from April 17 to June 28, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Thursday.

The first 20 people to make it to Donhwamun, the palace’s main gate, before tours start at 10:30 a.m. will be allowed to join the tour group upon presenting the 3,000 won admission ticket.

The same tour of the only palace in Seoul of the Joseon-era (1392-1910) inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List will be offered in Korean on the same days at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Half of the 20 spots will be available via online reservations at royal.cha.go.kr/cdg. Only those middle school-age and older can join either of the tours.

Tours for grade schoolers will be available too. Tours in Korean that accept only 10 children from third to sixth grade who have booked online at the same website will take place every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Each child can come with just one guardian. Walk-ins are possible when there are online cancellations.