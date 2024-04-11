[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans’ Hyein suspends activities due to injury

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

Hyein of NewJeans will take time off due to a foot injury, said agency Ador on Thursday. She suffered an injury while practicing and was found to have a hairline fracture on the top of her foot that requires her to focus on treatment and recovery, explained the firm. The group is set to drop the single album “How Sweet” on May 24 and another in Japan on June 21. The pre-release “Bubble Gum” is due out on April 27. Meanwhile, NewJeans logged 100 million streams on Spotify with “Get Up” as of Wednesday. It is an interlude from the second EP of the same title, and barely 30 seconds long, but it has achieved the feat. All songs from NewJeans’ album now have reached the 100 million milestone on the platform. Zerobaseone to drop 3rd EP in May

Zerobaseone will release its third EP next month and will drop a song in advance, announced agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. The nine-member act will unveil “Sweat,” a B-side track from the mini album, on April 24. The single will be a perfect listen for summer, full the rookie boy band's fresh energy. The group surprised fans last month with a summer-themed teaser video at KCON Hong Kong 2024, setting them abuzz for the new album. Both of Zerobaseone's previous EPs – “Youth in the Shade” and “Melting Point” – sold over 2 million units, while the group's first single album in Japan “Yurayura – Unmeino Hana” set a first-week sales record for an international artist’s debut album and topped Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Single rankings. The single album earned double platinum certification from the Recording Association of Japan on Wednesday. Babymonster tops 100m views with ‘Sheesh’ music video

Babymonster’s music video for “Sheesh” received 100 million views on YouTube, said label YG Entertainment on Thursday. It hit the mark in about 10 days, breaking Babymonster's own record for a debut song from a K-pop girl group that it set with the music video for the pre-debut single “Batter Up” at 18 days. The group of seven brought out its first EP “Babymons7er” on April 1. The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in six regions, selling more than 400,000 copies in the first week -- a record for a debut album from a K-pop girl group. A pop-up store in Seoul celebrating the release of the album drew over 10,000 visitors in 10 days. Next month, Babymonster will begin touring five cities in Asia – Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok – for fan meetups. aespa adds date to Tokyo Dome concert

