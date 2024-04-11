Despite landslide win, opposition party chief not yet home-free

Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung (right) speaks with his wife, Kim Hye-kyung while watching the TV broadcast for the results of Wednesday's general election at his office in Incheon on Thursday morning. (Yonhap)

Wednesday’s general election concluded in a resounding victory for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, which took 175 seats of the National Assembly's 300 seats while the ruling People Power Party scraped up 108.

While Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung celebrates what he called "a great victory of the people," the prospect of him becoming a front-runner for the next presidency is murkier than what the landslide victory may suggest.

With Lee winning his own constituency in the Gyeyang-B district of Incheon, speculations are already rising over Lee's prospects for the next presidential election in 2027. The 59-year-old still has obstacles such as legal issues and unfavorable public sentiment if he wishes to succeed in what would be his second run at the presidency.

In addition, he faces a number of potential rivals within and outside the opposition bloc.

One poll conducted March 5-7 of 1,000 adults by Gallup Korea showed that Han Dong-hoon, former interim leader of People Power Party, was ahead of Lee as respondents' favored future leader. At that time, Han, who has since resigned from the post after his party's defeat on Thursday, was written in by 24 percent of the respondents. Meanwhile, Lee was written in by 23 percent.

In addition to Han, former Justice Minister Cho Kuk of the Rebuilding Korea Party is considered a possible competitor for the presidency, along with Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party.

While Cho's name was written in by only 3 percent of the above survey's respondents at that time, his party has won 12 proportional representative seats despite having been founded on March 3, only about a month before Wednesday's election.

Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party, whose name was written in by 2 percent of respondents, managed to clinch his first National Assembly term and is considered to have a solid supporter base among younger conservatives.

Despite the Democratic Party's crushing defeat of the People Power Party, there are indications suggesting that it wasn't exactly Lee's individual appeal or that of his party that were behind the win.

Out of the 300 seats in South Korea's parliament, 254 are allocated to candidates who win direct elections in their constituencies. The remaining seats are distributed to parties proportionally according to the number of votes each party gets. Each voter casts two ballots, one for a candidate in their constituency, and one for a party for the proportional representation seats.

In the contest for the 48 proportional representation seats, the Democratic Party on its own fared relatively poorly in a more direct popularity contest of the two main parties. The main opposition's satellite party won 14 proportional representation seats, while the ruling party's took 18. The Democratic Party's share of 26.69 percent was substantially lower than the ruling party's 36.67 percent, and was actually closer to the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, which won 24.25 percent of the votes and 12 seats by proportional representation.