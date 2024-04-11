Home

소아쌤

2024 general election winners by constituency

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : April 11, 2024 - 14:31

    • Link copied

A table demonstrates the winning parties of the 2024 general elections by constituencies. (Yonhap) A table demonstrates the winning parties of the 2024 general elections by constituencies. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald has compiled the English names of the winners of the 2024 general election's results by constituency provided by the National Election Commission on Thursday. -- Ed.

