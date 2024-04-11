Robbery, assault suspect arrested after leaving victim naked, unconscious in a parking lot

Most Popular
Robbery, assault suspect arrested after leaving victim naked, unconscious in a parking lotBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 11, 2024 - 10:41
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing and assaulting a woman and leaving her unconscious in a parking lot in North Jeolla Province, police said Thursday.
Jeonju Deokjin Police Station is investigating a suspect in his 20s on possible charges of bodily injury resulting from robbery and other yet-unspecified sex crimes against the victim. The victim was found at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in Deokjin-gu, Jeonju.
The victim had been bleeding from injuries on her face and head. She was found unconscious and was not wearing clothes. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care and did not suffer critical injuries.
The suspect was caught at around 9 p.m. later that day at his home in Wansan-gu, Jeonju.
Police are investigating the subject and are looking into surveillance footage of the building. Based on the investigation, officers said charges of attempted murder might be brought against the suspect.
