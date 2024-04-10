From longest ballot to new voting culture, election brings new twists

A voter looks at a ballot for the 22nd general election, the longest ballot in history, with 38 parties registered to compete for proportional representation seats in the National Assembly, at a polling station in Namdong-gu, Incheon, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea saw the longest ballot in history in voting for the general election held across the country Wednesday, at 51.6 centimeters. The length of this year's ballot surpassed that of the previous general election in 2020, which also broke records then, at 48.1 centimeters.

The ballot's record-breaking length came after 38 parties registered to compete for the 46 proportional representation seats in the National Assembly, which will be allocated to parties based on the total number of votes each party receives.

With 38 parties vying for a share of the seats, unusual names appeared as well in a bid to get their names listed at the beginning or end of the ballot so as to stand out, as the names appear in Korean alphabetical order.

Some parties even added "ga" -- the first syllable in the standard ordering of Hangeul -- to their name, while one changed the first word of its name from "Hashtag" to "Hishtag," in order to be listed at the bottom, according to Korean alphabetical order.

The vote count is expected to take longer this year, as the length of the ballot for the 22nd election exceeded what an electronic ballot sorter can read. Officials will have to count them by hand, checking the ballots one by one and manually categorizing which party the voter voted for.