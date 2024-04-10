[LLG] Everything tastes better with 'Butter'

Julia Bellaflores poses for a photo with photo cards of K-pop band WEi after her interview with The Korea Herald on Feb. 7. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Julia Bellaflores poses for a photo with photo cards of K-pop band WEi after her interview with The Korea Herald on Feb. 7. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

A few years ago, Julia Bellaflores' life started to fall apart. Bellaflores, a teacher in Texas, had been doing her classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked to return to the classroom in person, she decided not to, out of concern for her mother, whom she lived with at the time, but who has now passed away. Bellaflores was too concerned about the health risks her return to the school could pose to her ailing mother. Her teaching license was suspended. On top of that, her husband asked for a divorce and she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. "My son didn't know what to do with me," Bellaflores, now 63, recalled, “Experiencing ups and downs, crying -- I couldn’t sleep either.” Then, she stumbled upon the BTS song "Butter" as a Spotify recommendation. A specific line from the song -- "do the boogie, like" -- became an irresistible mantra that stuck in her mind. "It brought back my inner 1970s teenager," she said, explaining that she would hear the term "boogie" often during her youth. She also remembers that moment as the beginning of her journey of discovering K-pop. Until then, a vague memory of seeing BTS perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" had been pretty much her only exposure to Korean pop music. Since then, BTS in particular has captivated Bellaflores. "It was like Nam-jun (RM) gave me a strong hug and then pushed me off a cliff, urging me to fly into the rabbit hole of K-pop," she recalled.

As her fascination with K-pop deepened, it encompassed not only BTS but various other Korean bands as well, including The Rose and WEi. WEi in particular holds a special place in her heart. In 2022, during a WEi concert in Atlanta, Bellaflores organized a surprise birthday event for a band member, Yohan. "I made these big cards, and when you opened them, two bunny ears came up with a picture of him and it said, 'Happy birthday,'" she said. "I made 200 of those and handed them out to fans." As the band neared the end of the performance -- just before their farewell -- fans began singing "Happy Birthday to You" and held up the cards. After the song, Yohan asked the audience, "Who did this?" while holding one of the handcrafted cards, and Bellaflores vividly remembers the moment when all the fans pointed to her. "He came to the edge of the stage and said, 'Thank you,'" she added. The fact that her late mother had played a role in making the cards also made the birthday card project more special to her, she said. A while after the event, her mom asked her, "How is the kid with the bunny ears?" to which Bellaflores replied, "Mom, he's doing fine." More than just K-pop

