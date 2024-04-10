[Photo News] 10th anniversary of Samsung Innovation Museum

The Samsung Innovation Museum, Korea's largest electronics industry museum, located at Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, marks its 10th on April 21. Since its grand opening in 2014, the museum has attracted some 500,000 visitors from 180 countries, including state guests from 23 countries. The 10,950-square-meter museum houses some 150 historical products such as light bulbs invented by Thomas Edison, transistor radios and TVs, as well as a multi-purpose Samsung refrigerator donated by a family after using it for four decades. (Samsung Electronics)