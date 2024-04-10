[Photo News] 10th anniversary of Samsung Innovation Museum

Most Popular
-
1
Political satire strikes back ahead of election
-
2
Goodbye to Whopper? Burger King’s marketing stunt stirs confusion
-
3
South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite amid space race with North Korea
-
4
Ex-presidents break silence in rare election move
-
5
S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls
[Photo News] 10th anniversary of Samsung Innovation MuseumBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : April 10, 2024 - 14:26
The Samsung Innovation Museum, Korea's largest electronics industry museum, located at Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, marks its 10th on April 21. Since its grand opening in 2014, the museum has attracted some 500,000 visitors from 180 countries, including state guests from 23 countries. The 10,950-square-meter museum houses some 150 historical products such as light bulbs invented by Thomas Edison, transistor radios and TVs, as well as a multi-purpose Samsung refrigerator donated by a family after using it for four decades. (Samsung Electronics)
More from Headlines
-
Voter turnout at 56.4% at 2 p.m.
-
[Live updates: Election 2024]
-
Perks of being a National Assembly member