Hwang Sok-yong short-listed for International Booker with intergenerational epic 'Mater 2-10'

Hwang Sok-yong (Gary Doak/Booker Prize Foundation) Hwang Sok-yong (Gary Doak/Booker Prize Foundation)

South Korean literary giant Hwang Sok-yong's "Mater 2-10" has been short-listed for the 2024 International Booker Prize, the organizers of the British literary awards announced Tuesday. "Mater 2-10," co-translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, and published by Scribe Publications, is among the six books on the short list for one of the world's most prestigious literary awards. The five other titles short-listed for the International Booker Prize 2024 are: “Not a River” by Selva Almada, translated from Spanish by Annie McDermott; “Kairos” by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated from German by Michael Hofmann; “The Details” by Ia Genberg, translated from Swedish by Kira Josefsson; “What I’d Rather Not Think About” by Jente Posthuma, translated from Dutch by Sarah Timmer Harvey; and “Crooked Plow” by Itamar Vieira Junior, translated from Portuguese by Johnny Lorenz. The winning title will be announced at a ceremony in London on May 21.

The Korean edition (left) and English edition of "Mater 2-10" by Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae (Changbi Publishers, Scribe Publications) The Korean edition (left) and English edition of "Mater 2-10" by Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae (Changbi Publishers, Scribe Publications)

Centered on three generations of a family of rail workers and a laid-off factory worker staging a high-altitude sit-in, “Mater 2-10” (titled “Three Generations of Railworkers” in Korean) depicts the lives of ordinary working-class Koreans. The narrative unfolds from the Japanese colonial era, through liberation and into the 21st century, spanning over a century. This is the second time Hwang has been nominated for the award. In 2019, his work “At Dusk,” also translated by Kim-Russell, secured a spot on the long list. “Over the past 20 years, I've been nominated for international literary awards a dozen times or so, but I’ve never made it as far as winning the actual award,” said Hwang to The Korea Herald, after the long list announcement in March. "But I feel a little more excited about this one. Maybe this time, should we harbor some expectations?” he said. “Maybe it’s because I feel that I don’t have much time left, or because of my affection for this book.” The book takes inspiration from Hwang’s own involvement in the labor and democracy movements and run-ins with the authorities: The writer was sentenced to seven years in prison for his 1989 visit to North Korea in violation of the South Korean national security law. He was released from prison after serving five years.

Translators Sora Kim-Russell (left) and Youngjae Josephine Bae (Booker Prize Foundation) Translators Sora Kim-Russell (left) and Youngjae Josephine Bae (Booker Prize Foundation)

The six books short-listed for the 2024 International Booker Prize (Booker Prize Foundation) The six books short-listed for the 2024 International Booker Prize (Booker Prize Foundation)