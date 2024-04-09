[Today’s K-pop] BTS tops 600m views with ‘On’ film

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS garnered 600 million YouTube views with the performance music video for “On," according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. The kinetic manifesto film for the focus track off the group's fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7,” featuring a throng of dancers and a marching band, became the group's 13th music video to reach the view count milestone. The film received 100 million views in a week. The lead single entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 4 after it was released in February 2020 while the album debuted atop Billboard 200. In addition to all major charts at home, the song topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 83 regions. The LP was No.1 on its Top Albums chart in 91 regions and sold over 2.65 million units on the day of release. SHINee’s Key, Minho to stay with label

Key and Minho of SHINee renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, the label announced Tuesday. The two veteran idols said that the management firm and staff have been together with the band from the beginning and contributed to their success. The bandmates are in the 16th year of their music careers and have thrived both as parts of a team and as solo artists. Onew and Taemin, though, each signed with new agencies for solo endeavors. Their group activities as SHINee will remain under the control of SM Entertainment. The quartet will hold an encore concert for its recent Asia tour next month in Seoul, according to a local media report also on Tuesday. The concert will feature all members including Onew, who has been taking a break for health reasons since June last year. TXT extends record streak on Oricon chart with EP No. 6

Tomorrow X Together’s sixth EP notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album ranking dated April 15, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. EP “Minisode 3: Tomorrow” is the group's tenth consecutive album to top the chart making the group the first international artist to do so, added the Japanese institution in its online article. The fivesome has been breaking its own record since its fourth EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” became its sixth-consecutive chart-topper. The new mini album landed atop Oricon's daily album ranking upon release last week and reclaimed the top spot two days later. The EP sold over 1.18 million units on the day of release, becoming an instant million-selling album as did two of the previous albums – the fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” and the third LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall.” Illit’s debut single logs record high on Billboard’s global charts

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)