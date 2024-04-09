[Herald Interview] With musical 'Il Tenore,' Seo Kyung-su 'couldn't be happier'

The strong and positive audience reaction to the new musical, "Il Tenore," has led to a rerun just a month after the two month-long premiere concluded on Feb. 25.

Additionally, the musical led Seo Kyung-su, who plays the lead role of Yun I-seon, a medical student with a passion for classical singing, against the backdrop of 1920s Korea during the Japanese colonial occupation, to volunteer to do an interview.

Seo alternates the role with two other top actors, Hong Kwang-ho and Park Eun-tae.

Last week, Seo, in his first interview in several years, said he wanted to show his love for “Il Tenore.

Initially, he had hesitated to audition for the role, considering its demand for classical vocal techniques. However, upon his first encounter with the music and the story of "Il Tenoro," Seo said his heart was deeply moved.

"After a couple of weeks practicing the songs, the first reading practice began, and I almost fainted because the story resonated with so much that my heart was pounding," he added.

"Il Tenore," meaning "the tenor" in Italian, centers around Yun, based on real-life tenor Lee In-seon (1906-1960), and Seo Jin-yeon, an independence movement activist and opera director, and Lee Su-han, an activist and stage designer. Together, they strive to stage an opera that champions Korea's independence, navigating the challenges of censorship imposed by the Japanese authorities during the colonial era.