Late Hanjin chairman’s legacy honored in new biography

The new biography of the late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, titled "Charting New Horizons: the Life and Legacy of Cho Yang-ho" (Hanjin Grop)

Hanjin Group, the South Korean aviation conglomerate behind the nation's flag carrier Korean Air, announced Monday the release of a biography honoring the life and accomplishments of its late chairman Cho Yang-ho.

The book, titled “Charting New Horizons: the Life and Legacy of Cho Yang-ho”, was unveiled during Cho's memorial ceremony held on the same day in Singal, Yongin, Gyeonnggi Province.

After joining Korean Air in 1974, Cho Yang-ho emerged as a visionary figure in the Korean aviation and transportation sector, dedicating his career to establishing Korean Air as a premier global airline.

Marking the 79th year since the establishment of Hanjin Group, the company has advanced a project to publish a biography in tribute to the late chairman. The group said it aims to perpetuate Cho's management philosophy as part of the group's evolution into a leading global enterprise.

The biography, divided into ten chapters, explores Cho's visionary approach, his dedication to employee welfare and his management philosophy, among other aspects.

Highlighting Cho’s lifetime belief in the power of transportation to serve the nation, the book delves into the challenges he overcame — including the 1997 financial crisis, the founding of SkyTeam, and Korea’s successful bid for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. It also showcases his contributions to Korea’s economic and diplomatic history through a collection of his photography and untold stories.

The foreword was written by Cho's long-time friend and CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik. “In the history of global aviation, Chairman Cho stands as a singular figure of expertise and perseverance. He is undoubtedly a once-in-a-century aviation expert,” wrote Sohn. “The steadfast growth of Korean Air and Hanjin Group after his passing serves as a testament to the effectiveness of the robust and meticulously crafted systems he implemented during his lifetime,” adding, “In these pages, Cho appears as energetic as he was in life.”

Authored by Lee Im-gwang, a former journalist for Forbes Korea, the biography compiles first-hand accounts of Cho's life, offering insights from Hanjin Group employees and his personal acquaintances.